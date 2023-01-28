Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.73. 2,542,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

