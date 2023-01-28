Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,393. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.