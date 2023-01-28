Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 2,018,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,605. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

