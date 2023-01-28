Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 471,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,458. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

