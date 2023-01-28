Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.