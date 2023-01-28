Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.53. 475,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.