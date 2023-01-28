IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IDOX Trading Up 0.3 %

IDOX stock opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £294.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6,520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 56.40 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 70.11 ($0.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.68.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

