IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IDOX Trading Up 0.3 %
IDOX stock opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £294.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6,520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 56.40 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 70.11 ($0.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.68.
IDOX Company Profile
