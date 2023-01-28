Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 326.5% in January

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 326.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of HYSNY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 4,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYSNY shares. HSBC upgraded Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

