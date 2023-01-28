Huobi BTC Price Hits $23,163.28 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $23,163.28 or 1.00247180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $902.66 million and approximately $25,203.65 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

