Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $602.50.

NYSE HUM traded down $17.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 12 month low of $378.91 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $26,458,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 211.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

