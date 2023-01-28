Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $17.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $378.91 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.