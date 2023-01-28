Horizen 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.34 or 0.00044956 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $137.54 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00196466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00074077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,307,038 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

