Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $285,561. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HMN opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

