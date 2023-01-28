Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00014949 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $171.71 million and approximately $256.90 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.63930811 USD and is up 21.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $372,142,307.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

