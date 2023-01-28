Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Up 48.9% Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $173.34 million and approximately $220.08 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00015059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.63930811 USD and is up 21.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $372,142,307.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

