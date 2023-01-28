Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

