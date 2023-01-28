holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.53 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $31.53 million and $114,516.31 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.97 or 0.06846026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00090374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0666572 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $84,925.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

