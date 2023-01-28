Holo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.01 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $374.25 million and approximately $27.01 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00396981 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.70 or 0.27865136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00587016 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

