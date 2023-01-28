HitBTC Token (HIT) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $415,960.35 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

