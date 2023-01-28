Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,454. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average is $130.38.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.