Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RH opened at $310.65 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $441.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Research analysts predict that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

