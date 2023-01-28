HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0246 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, HI has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $68.02 million and $673,288.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00217843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02430534 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $659,996.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

