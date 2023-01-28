Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 23rd

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

