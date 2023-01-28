Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.76 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $38.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00090316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026042 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,311.118607 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06674097 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $40,299,280.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

