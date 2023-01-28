Head to Head Comparison: Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) vs. The Competition

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) is one of 977 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bright Minds Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Minds Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -$11.72 million -0.80 Bright Minds Biosciences Competitors $1.83 billion $246.33 million -6.63

Analyst Ratings

Bright Minds Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Minds Biosciences. Bright Minds Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Minds Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Minds Biosciences Competitors 3748 14323 40414 682 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.60%. Given Bright Minds Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Minds Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -133.76% -124.26% Bright Minds Biosciences Competitors -3,334.67% -179.78% -35.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry. The company has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

