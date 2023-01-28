Head to Head Analysis: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Luminar Technologies -894.68% -328.76% -46.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 77.00 -$237.99 million ($1.06) -6.40

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 104.22%.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

