Head-To-Head Analysis: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) versus Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cyren alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -123.96% -206.16% -48.72% Enfusion -213.18% -57.75% -52.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cyren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Enfusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Cyren has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyren and Enfusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $31.19 million 0.20 -$23.04 million ($5.34) -0.15 Enfusion $111.70 million 12.01 -$158.32 million ($2.37) -4.96

Cyren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enfusion. Enfusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cyren and Enfusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A Enfusion 1 2 3 0 2.33

Enfusion has a consensus price target of $12.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Cyren.

Summary

Enfusion beats Cyren on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

(Get Rating)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.