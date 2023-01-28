HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.60 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. Analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 517.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 923,535 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.