Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.36

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 177386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $684.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Haynes International news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $892,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,959. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

