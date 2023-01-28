Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.43-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.86 billion-$5.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion. Hasbro also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

