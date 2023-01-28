Harvest Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $38.41 or 0.00166996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00395341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.05 or 0.27750046 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00588445 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

