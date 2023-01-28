HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

HONE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 271,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $660.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

