Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 61.3% in January

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Happiness Development Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAPP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. 33,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,309. Happiness Development Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

