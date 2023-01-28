Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

