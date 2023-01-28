Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HWCPZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 23,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,974. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

