Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 81.1% in January

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,384,200 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 2,421,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,653.5 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Friday. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

