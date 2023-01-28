Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 81.1% in January

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,384,200 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 2,421,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,653.5 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Friday. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.
About Haidilao International
