Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declares Dividend of $0.00

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
