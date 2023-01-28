Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

