Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile
