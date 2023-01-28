Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Shares Up 7%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

