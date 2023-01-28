GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

