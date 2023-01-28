Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 190,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $178.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,471. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $187.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $3.3121 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

