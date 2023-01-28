GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 664.3% in January

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 664.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 253,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. GrowLife has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife

(Get Rating)

See Also

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.