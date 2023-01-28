Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Shares Down 0.6%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.01). 884,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 432,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.02).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.31. The stock has a market cap of £874.18 million and a P/E ratio of 393.90.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Insider Transactions at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,984 ($4,932.52). Insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $1,269,370 in the last quarter.

