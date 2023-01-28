Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Greencore Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £382.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,246.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 141 ($1.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.93.
Insider Transactions at Greencore Group
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.