Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $7.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $1,130,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

