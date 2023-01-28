Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The business had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$79.72 per share, with a total value of C$119,584.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,584.05.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

