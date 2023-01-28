Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 15th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

GRP.U stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

