Governance OHM Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $256,642.82 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,554.04 or 0.11096759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00399612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.55 or 0.28049851 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587289 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
