Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading 2.2% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.84. 29,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 21,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Goldmoney Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$137.13 million and a P/E ratio of -23.90.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

