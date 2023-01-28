Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 62.1% in January

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

GMGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. 19,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Golden Matrix Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Golden Matrix Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

